Rhumbline Advisers Sells 37,508 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,424,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,508 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of American International Group worth $81,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in American International Group by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIG shares. StockNews.com raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

AIG traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $58.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,119,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,456. The company has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.23.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.07%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

