Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) Short Interest Update

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a growth of 119.0% from the April 15th total of 23,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP in the first quarter worth about $139,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP in the first quarter worth about $464,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 65,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 19,911 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP in the first quarter worth about $844,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP in the first quarter worth about $1,165,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LEAP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 29,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,036. Ribbit LEAP has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

