RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 406,800 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the April 15th total of 629,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RiceBran Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ RIBT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.52. 2,734,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43. The company has a market cap of $26.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.42. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.20.

RiceBran Technologies ( NASDAQ:RIBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.42% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,996,447 shares of company stock worth $1,514,522. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arnhold LLC grew its position in RiceBran Technologies by 23.1% during the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 32,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 86,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

