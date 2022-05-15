RichQUACK.com One Day Trading Volume Tops $894,878.00 (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 15th. One RichQUACK.com coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RichQUACK.com has a market cap of $30.33 million and approximately $894,878.00 worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RichQUACK.com alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.90 or 0.00523890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00036294 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,298.23 or 1.96740730 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008621 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004688 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Coin Profile

RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack

RichQUACK.com Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RichQUACK.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RichQUACK.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RichQUACK.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RichQUACK.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.