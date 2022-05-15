Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE:REI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE:REI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ring Energy’s earnings. Ring Energy reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 185.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ring Energy will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ring Energy.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

REI opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Ring Energy has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $5.09.

Ring Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ring Energy (REI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.