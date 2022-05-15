Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) PT Lowered to GBX 6,000 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,100 ($75.21) to GBX 6,000 ($73.97) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Rio Tinto Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,780 ($71.26) to GBX 5,730 ($70.64) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,531.49.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO opened at $65.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.53. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $91.09.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $4.785 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 3,308 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.