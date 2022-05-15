RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target Cut to C$24.75

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$25.25 to C$24.75 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.22.

Shares of RIOCF opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $20.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average is $18.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.0673 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

