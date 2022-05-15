Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 452,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $27,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBA opened at $61.86 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $76.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.01.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.26. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $393.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

Several brokerages have commented on RBA. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.14.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

