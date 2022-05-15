Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) PT Lowered to $67.00 at Robert W. Baird

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an underperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 74.59.

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 26.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 38.28. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of 19.25 and a twelve month high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.46 by 0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total value of 188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amazon com Inc bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $16,420,746,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $3,652,616,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,195,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,562,520,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,056,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

