Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RIVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 74.59.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at 26.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a current ratio of 14.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 38.28. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of 19.25 and a 1 year high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -1.46 by 0.03. On average, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total value of 188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,585,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

