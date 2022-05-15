Robert W. Baird Lowers AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $30.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AZEK. Loop Capital downgraded AZEK from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on AZEK from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group started coverage on AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upgraded AZEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates started coverage on AZEK in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.64. AZEK has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $396.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AZEK will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 4,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra Lamartine bought 965 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,099.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 104.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 17.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,904,000 after purchasing an additional 82,022 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 151.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 79,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 48,021 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 7.7% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,663,000 after purchasing an additional 50,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

