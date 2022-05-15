Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. (OTC:RRETY) Plans $0.25 Dividend

Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. (OTC:RRETY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.2512 per share on Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.
Shares of RRETY opened at C$10.02 on Friday. Robinsons Retail has a 1-year low of C$9.48 and a 1-year high of C$13.37.
About Robinsons Retail (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Robinsons Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinsons Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.