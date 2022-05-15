Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Roblox from $65.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Roblox from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox stock opened at $32.97 on Thursday. Roblox has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.20.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roblox will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $137,422.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,930 shares of company stock worth $797,939 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Altos Ventures Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $8,539,770,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Roblox by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,852,955 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Roblox by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,253 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.