ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Omni Event Management Ltd increased its position in ROC Energy Acquisition by 3.8% in the first quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 244,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $422,000.

NASDAQ:ROCAU traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,293. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09. ROC Energy Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $11.17.

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the upstream oil and gas sector in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

