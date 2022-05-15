Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered Rocket Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Companies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.18.

NYSE RKT opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,577,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,174,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 385,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,442 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

