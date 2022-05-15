Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 73 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $16.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $588.24. 1,944,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,912. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $240.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $425.70 and a one year high of $677.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $594.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $590.62.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

Broadcom Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.