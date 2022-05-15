Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,435 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Target by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after acquiring an additional 305,955 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 111.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 18.2% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.23.

Shares of TGT traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,146,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.44. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $184.00 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. Target’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

