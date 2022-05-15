Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dover by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,892 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dover by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,837,000 after purchasing an additional 364,388 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Dover by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 640,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,330,000 after purchasing an additional 286,301 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 287,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,293,000 after purchasing an additional 123,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.08.

Shares of Dover stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.83. 826,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,609. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.31 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

