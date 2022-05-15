Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $351,000 in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Ecolab by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 433,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Ecolab by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 32,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 20,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ECL. Barclays cut their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.40.

NYSE:ECL traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,908. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.85 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,075 shares of company stock worth $1,250,306. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

