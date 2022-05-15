Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,898 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,687 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDK. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CDK Global by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 30,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 0.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDK traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $53.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,348,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,449. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.02. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.49.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. CDK Global had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 67.84%. The business had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

About CDK Global (Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

