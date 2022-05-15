Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,868 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 0.9% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

IBM stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,195,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,342,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $120.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.32. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.20%.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.