Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 140 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,682 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.04.

Seagate Technology stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.71. 1,399,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,669. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.30 and a 200 day moving average of $98.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.01. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $76.28 and a 12-month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $189,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,072,297 shares of company stock worth $223,573,799. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

