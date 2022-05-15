Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,216 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 403,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,385,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $723,394,000 after purchasing an additional 135,154 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of APTV traded up $6.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.13. 1,536,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.77. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $88.15 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. Bank of America raised shares of Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.50.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv Profile (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.