Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 583 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,682,000 after acquiring an additional 970,944 shares during the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,752,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,997,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2,701.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 452,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,026,000 after acquiring an additional 436,074 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $2.49 on Friday, hitting $96.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,536,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,469,556. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $92.88 and a one year high of $116.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.40.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

