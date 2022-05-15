Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in State Street by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 571,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,154,000 after acquiring an additional 26,369 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of State Street by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $69.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,094,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.61. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $65.80 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.49.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on STT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on State Street from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.29.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

