Roth Capital Cuts Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target to $70.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Roth Capital from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ENTA has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.88.

Shares of ENTA opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.11. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $40.37 and a 1-year high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $1,710,058.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,683 shares of company stock worth $8,084,777. 11.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

