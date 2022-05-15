Rotork (LON:ROR) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ROR. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 405 ($4.99) to GBX 345 ($4.25) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.25) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 395 ($4.87) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.18) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 400.89 ($4.94).

Get Rotork alerts:

ROR stock opened at GBX 270.40 ($3.33) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 307.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 330.37. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of GBX 258 ($3.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 375.60 ($4.63). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 29.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 4.05 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Rotork’s payout ratio is 0.94%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Davis sold 18,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.51), for a total value of £52,223.40 ($64,385.90).

Rotork Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.