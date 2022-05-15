Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Receives $174.48 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $201.32.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rotork from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 315 ($3.88) to GBX 255 ($3.14) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 405 ($4.99) to GBX 345 ($4.25) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Rotork alerts:

RTOXF opened at $3.23 on Thursday. Rotork has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.