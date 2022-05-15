Roundview Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 17,406 Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.87. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 29.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a positive change from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

