Roundview Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,167 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 256,352 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $19,463,000 after acquiring an additional 43,127 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 704,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $53,467,000 after purchasing an additional 137,823 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 562,091 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 79,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.30.

Shares of TJX opened at $57.19 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

