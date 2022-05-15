Roundview Capital LLC Has $665,000 Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth $514,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 30,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 203,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,730,000 after acquiring an additional 89,487 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,888,000 after acquiring an additional 107,744 shares during the period. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML opened at $548.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $509.55 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $613.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $698.24. The firm has a market cap of $224.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $3.5617 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($842.11) to €710.00 ($747.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $854.38.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

