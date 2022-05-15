Roundview Capital LLC Invests $287,000 in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Five Below by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,827,000 after purchasing an additional 468,212 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 17.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,348,000 after purchasing an additional 330,390 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Five Below by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,700,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $300,726,000 after purchasing an additional 53,639 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,575,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $325,930,000 after purchasing an additional 32,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 4.4% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 772,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,673 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below stock opened at $145.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.64. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.75 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Five Below in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

