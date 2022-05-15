Roundview Capital LLC Invests $513,000 in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Roundview Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of Acacia Research at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Acacia Research by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 28,631 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Acacia Research by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acacia Research in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Acacia Research in the fourth quarter valued at $1,778,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Acacia Research by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACTG opened at $4.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. Acacia Research Co. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $7.54.

Acacia Research ( NASDAQ:ACTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acacia Research had a net margin of 251.22% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $63.26 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

