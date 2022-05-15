Roundview Capital LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,118,000 after purchasing an additional 451,827 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 173.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 637,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,952,000 after purchasing an additional 404,400 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $152,391,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $137,821,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $113,076,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on S&P Global from $462.00 to $433.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.57.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $336.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $322.20 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $387.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.