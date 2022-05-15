Roundview Capital LLC Sells 948 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 12.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 402,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,953,000 after purchasing an additional 44,670 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth about $385,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Corteva by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,573,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,382,000 after purchasing an additional 27,864 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth about $7,358,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Corteva by 20.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 154,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 25,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

CTVA opened at $55.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 23.83%.

Corteva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.