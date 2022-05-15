Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target to $46.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BSY. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.18.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $71.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.61, a PEG ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The business had revenue of $275.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 130,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $5,406,896.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,386,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,946,054.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 104,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $4,458,448.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,860,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,193,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,577 shares of company stock worth $25,285,068 in the last ninety days. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,890,000 after buying an additional 293,402 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $1,190,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 91,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after buying an additional 17,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,984,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,185,000 after buying an additional 2,838,418 shares during the last quarter. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

