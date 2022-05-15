Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $10,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 34,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 34,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 196,578 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.34.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $98.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.76. The stock has a market cap of $138.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.944 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.71%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.