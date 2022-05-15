Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€12.00” Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($12.63) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.16) price target on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.68) target price on E.On in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €10.25 ($10.79) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.16) price objective on E.On in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €13.00 ($13.68) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, E.On currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.29 ($12.94).

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €9.89 ($10.41) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of €11.17. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.05) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($11.37).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

