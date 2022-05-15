Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for BP (LON:BP)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.55) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.63) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.63) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.62) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.16) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.04) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 515.63 ($6.36).

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 414.70 ($5.11) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 386.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 369.80. The company has a market cap of £80.99 billion and a PE ratio of 13.73. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 275.85 ($3.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 430.75 ($5.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 95 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 391 ($4.82) per share, for a total transaction of £371.45 ($457.96). Also, insider Bernard Looney purchased 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.59) per share, with a total value of £308.76 ($380.67). Insiders purchased 255 shares of company stock worth $99,206 in the last 90 days.

About BP (Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.