Rune Tops 1-Day Volume of $367.00 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last seven days, Rune has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. Rune has a total market capitalization of $642,087.67 and approximately $367.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune coin can currently be bought for approximately $47.50 or 0.00158702 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.14 or 0.00528334 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00035815 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,745.23 or 1.96263975 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008595 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

