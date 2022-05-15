RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Update

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 55.8% from the April 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RWEOY traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,637. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.89.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 9.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.7014 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

RWEOY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($44.21) to €52.00 ($54.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($47.37) to €50.00 ($52.63) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft to €45.00 ($47.37) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €38.30 ($40.32) to €42.50 ($44.74) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.01.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.