Safex Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.90 Million (SFX)

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, Safex Cash has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. One Safex Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. Safex Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and $3,238.00 worth of Safex Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safex Cash Coin Profile

SFX is a coin. Safex Cash’s total supply is 156,297,912 coins and its circulating supply is 151,297,912 coins. Safex Cash’s official Twitter account is @safex . Safex Cash’s official website is safex.io

Safex Cash Coin Trading

