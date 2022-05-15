SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

SBFG stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SB Financial Group by 61.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 8,810.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 33.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SB Financial Group (Get Rating)

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

