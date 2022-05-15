SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.
SBFG stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85.
About SB Financial Group (Get Rating)
SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
