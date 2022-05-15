SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded SBA Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $393.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $392.67.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications stock opened at $334.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 84.39 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $283.52 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.06.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.72%.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total value of $656,843.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,835. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SBA Communications (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.