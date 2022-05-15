Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Price Target Cut to €5.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from €6.40 ($6.74) to €5.50 ($5.79) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Schaeffler from €9.00 ($9.47) to €8.00 ($8.42) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup downgraded Schaeffler from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schaeffler from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Schaeffler from €7.50 ($7.89) to €6.00 ($6.32) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.06.

OTCMKTS:SCFLF opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $954.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

