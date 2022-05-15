Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 40 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Tesla were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $41.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $769.59. The stock had a trading volume of 30,659,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,988,598. The firm has a market cap of $797.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $939.30 and its 200 day moving average is $981.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 418,251 shares of company stock worth $374,394,436. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $956.97.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.