Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) to Issue Dividend of $0.46

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.4592 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $26.77 on Friday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.77.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBGSY. HSBC upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €180.00 ($189.47) to €175.00 ($184.21) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Schneider Electric S.E. from €200.00 ($210.53) to €185.00 ($194.74) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.40.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

