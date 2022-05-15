Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Sold by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Schrödinger by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 137.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Schrödinger by 33.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SDGR opened at $24.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.75. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.71 and a 52-week high of $79.75. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.04. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 87.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.57 million. Schrödinger’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SDGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.14.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

