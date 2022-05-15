Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 76,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 157,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 26,468 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 26,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,894,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,979. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.41. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

