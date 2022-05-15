SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Lifted to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $14.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SCPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Macquarie set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of SciPlay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SciPlay from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SCPL opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99. SciPlay has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.25.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $154.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.46 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SciPlay will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCPL. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth about $24,938,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,790,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth about $21,478,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,866,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,621,000. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SciPlay (Get Rating)

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.